Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

