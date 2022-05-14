Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $5.52 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $5.52 million and $50,846.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,478,168 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

