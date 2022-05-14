Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Necessity Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
RTL opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $935.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.
About Necessity Retail REIT (Get Rating)
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
