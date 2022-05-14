Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTIP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 18,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,565. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $60.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.32.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
