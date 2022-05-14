NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Shares of NRBO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. 91,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,495. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

