NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 59.4% in April

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NURO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,750. The company has a market cap of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.85. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

