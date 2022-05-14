New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.38)-$(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $212-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.53 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

Shares of NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

