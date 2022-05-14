Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Down 72.7% in April

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NNUP stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
