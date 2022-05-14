Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Down 72.7% in April

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NNUP stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

