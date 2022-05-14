Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $104.15. 622,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.