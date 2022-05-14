Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $104.15. 622,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.