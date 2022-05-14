Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NWFL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 8,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

