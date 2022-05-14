Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ NWFL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 8,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
