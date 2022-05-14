Nsure.Network (NSURE) Reaches Market Cap of $109,212.88

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $109,212.88 and $560,405.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

