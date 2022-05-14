Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the April 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $6,348,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 209,745 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 131,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 451,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,359. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.