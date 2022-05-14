Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Bank of America

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $20,908,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $14,492,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $8,877,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $18,623,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.