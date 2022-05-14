O3Swap (O3) Market Cap Tops $50.68 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00534252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036975 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,001.44 or 2.01062073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

