Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524. The company has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,819 shares of company stock valued at $119,146. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

