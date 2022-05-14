OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 8,685 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

