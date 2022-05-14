OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,890,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,621,000 after buying an additional 1,205,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,400,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,984,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,290,000 after purchasing an additional 433,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 220,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,845,000.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

