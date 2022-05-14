OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 73,848 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Matrix Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 6.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $5.01 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

