OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,892 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.