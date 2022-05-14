OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $695,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

