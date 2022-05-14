OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 22,881.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 188,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

