OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

