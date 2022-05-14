OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,471 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $133.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

