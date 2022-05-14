OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 58.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWND opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

