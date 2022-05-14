OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,720 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $302,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

