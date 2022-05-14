OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.21% of Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
JPN stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $35.96.
