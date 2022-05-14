Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will post $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. Omnicom Group posted sales of $3.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

OMC stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

