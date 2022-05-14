Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

