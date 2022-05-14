OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONCS. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OncoSec Medical stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,003. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

