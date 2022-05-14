OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPHC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.27.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
