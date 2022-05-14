OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 210.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

