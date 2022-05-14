OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. OriginClear has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

