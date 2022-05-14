Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,740 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,945 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ford Motor by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,255,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $67,614,000 after buying an additional 1,907,871 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,944,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,540,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

