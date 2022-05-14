Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.92%.
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
