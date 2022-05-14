Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $3.08 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,659,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $37.16 on Friday, reaching $1,318.28. The stock had a trading volume of 220,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,501.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,579.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,242.71 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

