Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 18,948,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,540,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.