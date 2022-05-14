Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,151. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.