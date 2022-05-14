Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.38. 290,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.89 and a one year high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

