PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,713,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

