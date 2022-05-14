PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,708. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.08 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

