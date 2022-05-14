Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.50 ($37.34).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.04) to GBX 3,440 ($42.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.14) to GBX 2,830 ($34.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($38.10) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($32.65) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.00), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($198,849.00).

Shares of LON:PSN traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,111 ($26.03). 535,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,005 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($40.34). The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,173.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,466.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

