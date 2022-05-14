Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.09. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PME. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.