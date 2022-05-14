PlatON (LAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.40 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a total market cap of $40.31 million and $2.40 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,406,609 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

