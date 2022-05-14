PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

PHI stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.22.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

