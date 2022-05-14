Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $877,349.27 and $1,931.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004495 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00446336 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 161.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00159675 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

