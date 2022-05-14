Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBL has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

PBL traded up C$1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.28. 23,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,585. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.81 million and a P/E ratio of 29.15. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$18.94 and a 1-year high of C$63.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

