PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will report $154.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.10 million to $155.11 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $625.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.50 million to $625.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $689.16 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $694.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 365,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 500,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,258 shares during the period.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

