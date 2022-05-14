Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$137.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$142.67.
Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$94.23 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 85.69%.
About Premium Brands (Get Rating)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.