Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,800. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 302,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

