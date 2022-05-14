Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 13,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

