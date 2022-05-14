Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.73. 3,146,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,687. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.65. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

